Shaun White finishes one spot short of Olympic medal in his final ride

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White finished one spot short of a fourth Olympic medal Friday in his final Olympic event and the final ride of his career.

During White’s childhood, his parents hired a van and camped in the mountains, because they couldn’t afford to stay in the California resorts.

“I love my family,” White told Olympics.com. “They’ve been so supportive. My mom especially. She’s like, ‘I was good after one gold’ (in Turin 2006). But to keep going, to keep pushing on, even after coming short at Sochi, and to bring it back for the gold in Korea …”

White reflected on a more simplistic time in snowboarding 20 years ago: “To look at this halfpipe … I remember — it was dug with shovels when I started. A lot of the people interviewing me are people my age, that I competed with.”

“It’s an honor to be doing it still, and it’s an honor to have this last chance to say goodbye, to say thank you for everything,” said White, describing himself as “truly blessed.”

Aside from his family, his physiotherapist Esther Lee has supported him and kept him riding with the best. Lee has supported White for seven years and previously worked with Serena and Venus Williams.

“My approach is to go through the whole body and make sure there’s not too much tension building up because when they’re out there competing, there’s such a high demand on your body,” White said. “And my goal is to prevent any injuries from happening. Being fit is only half the battle. The other half is recovery and care and maintenance for your body.

“That’s still something people don’t fully understand, and that’s where the role of a physical therapist is key to your overall health,” said Lee.

“I couldn’t have done it without you, so, thank you, every step of the way, you’re the best,” the three-time snowboard Olympic gold medallist told Esther Lee.

White and Lee have developed a special bond in their seven years together. While Lee has helped him to Olympic glory, White has in turn helped her through her cancer diagnosis which she received in July of 2020.

“Shaun was one of the first people I called … I’ll always remember I was standing in this field and he was like, ‘Did you get COVID?’ And I was like, well no, actually, I got cancer … and we just sat on the phone and cried for… I don’t know how long,” said Lee.

White and Lee have demonstrated what true friendship looks like. “Esther is the best, I love her so much, I’m so happy to have her here with me. I couldn’t have done it without you, so, thank you, every step of the way, you’re the best,” said Lee.

In other Olympics news, Lara Gut-Behrami became the first Swiss skier to win an Olympic Super-G gold. Her time was 1:13.51 in the women’s alpine Super G- event.

“I had no strategy at all. I just tried to ski. This is what has always been a little bit of a problem in the past — thinking what to do and what to do better. Now I just try and ski,” said Gut-Behrami.

