SHAW, Edwin “Koury”

Edwin “Koury” Shaw was born on July 5, 1932, to William and Malvina Shaw in Santa Barbara, California; the youngest of 6 sons. Koury passed on February 10, 2023, at the age of 90, with laughter and peace in the company of his nephew, Rudy. He attended school until the time of his enlistment in the Army where he went on to serve in the Korean war. Koury was a renowned figure in Santa Barbara. He is a descendent inducted into the Santa Barbara Trust of Historic Preservation with precious Barbareno Chumash ancestry. Koury was a successful plastering contractor by trade and had many interests in cars and service organizations. Later in life he owned the historical Laguna Store & Deli, till his retirement. If you didn’t catch, Koury cruising down the road to his favorite breakfast spots to meet up with his best friend George Mattis , then you could catch him at the casino winning big. He was truly a lucky charm, with a smile so vibrant and a heart so generous. He was the king of silly sayings and could always make you laugh. If you told him to meet you at a time, he would always certainly be early! He loved to watch all the westerns in his downtime and call all his family on FaceTime. He will live in our

hearts forever.

Ed is survived by his children: Edwin Shaw (Son) and Julie Shaw (Daughter), along with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren a well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family was the world to Papa Koury and his best days, and our best memories are the times we gathered, whether one on one or with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Malvina; his son, Craig, and brothers: Harvey, Harold, Russell, Rudolph and George. He left as sharp as he arrived and we will all miss him until we meet again.

Graveside service at Calvary Cemetery Santa Barbara is set for 12 pm, Friday February 24, 2023 in the outdoor chapel. A gathering is being planned immediately following the service. For additional information please email ERS0705@icloud.com