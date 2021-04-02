SHAW, James William, MD

September 16, 1939 – March 22, 2021

Jim passed away quickly and peacefully with his wife Patti by his side. He had a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

He was born in Washington, DC to James and Sylvia Shaw. He followed in his father’s footsteps and became a physician after attending Eastern Michigan University and graduating from University of Michigan Medical School. He moved to Los Angeles for his internship, residency and fellowship at L.A. County/USC Medical Center. While in L.A. he met his wife Patti, who he was happily married to for 54 years. Daughter Kristin was born in 1969. After moving to Santa Barbara in 1973, he set up a private practice as an internist/endocrinologist. Son Mark was born in 1974. He was a well respected physician in Santa Barbara for over 30 years. He was president of the Santa Barbara Medical Society and a member of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club and his beloved WLPA cycling club.

Jim was a life-long avid outdoorsman, enjoying backpacking, fishing, sailing, skiing, cycling and golf. Woodworking was another passion of his, it gave him such joy making furniture in his workshop for friends and family. He had a generous heart and was always willing to help a friend in need. He loved being with his children and grandchildren in San Francisco and Marin. He is survived by his wife Patti, daughter Kristin ( Jim ), son Mark ( Kate ), grandchildren Madison, Alexander, Scottie and Ryan, sister Sandra, and sister-in-law Ginny Fraser ( Stu ).

The world has lost a genuinely good, humble man. We would like to thank the wonderful staff and caregivers in the Grove at Valle Verde and Assisted Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund or Assistance League of Santa Barbara.