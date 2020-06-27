SHAW, Jeannine

Jeannine A. Shaw passed peacefully Thursday morning, June 18, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Jeannine had been a long time resident of Santa Barbara.

She was married to Rudolph (Chana) V. Shaw (Deceased), and is survived by her son Rudolph V. Shaw (Jr.) and his wife Thelma, 2 Grandchildren, Vanessa Blakey (Evan), & Vincent Shaw (Stephanie), [5] Great-Grandchildren; Carter, Maya & Rylee Blakey and Jayden & Vinnie Shaw, and a sole remaining Brother In-Law Edwin (Koury) Shaw. She also had many Nieces and Nephews. Jeannine was pre deceased by her Older Sister Marceline Johnson, (Cyril), brother Robert Leighty, & younger sister Marguerite (Peggy).

Jeannine was an avid athlete, playing beach Volleyball, (where she met her future husband) then Women’s Fast Pitch Softball, usually playing Catcher, sometimes First Base (she WAS a Lefty), next her and Dad got Hooked on Bowling, knocking down pins at the Figueroa Bowl, Barbara Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, San Marcos Lanes and finally Orchid Bowl (now Zodo’s). Her and Dad also started enjoying the Lights and Slots of Las Vegas, Reno and Laughlin and later Chumash. She will be remembered as a very Loving and Patient Wife, Mom, Big Grand Ma and Friend to all who knew her. She will be Greatly missed but knowing that she is no longer suffering is comfort to her friends and family.

Private burial services, due to Covid-19 restrictions, are planned.