SHAW, Stanley Emmet

June 3, 1935 — December 30, 2020

Stanley Emmet Shaw passed away on December 30, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. He was born on June 3, 1935 in Los Angeles, CA to Harry Paul Shaw and Margaret Lewis Shaw.

Stan’s lifelong love of flying began at age 22 when he became a licensed pilot and purchased his first plane. Stan graduated from Woodbury University in 1957 and embarked on a successful sales career with Weiser Lock Company. Yet it was his desire to fly full time that drew him into aircraft sales in San Jose, CA, and from there he joined Frontier Airlines as a pilot. Following a chance encounter in Manhattan Beach, CA Stan met Norma Jean Stock, and a loving, devoted marriage of 50 years ensued.

An opportunity came that fused his innate salesmen skills and passion for flying to open his first Fixed Base Operation at Fullerton Airport (Fullerton, CA), with two more FBO acquisitions following at John Wayne Airport (Orange County, CA) and Redbird Airport (Dallas, TX). Always the consummate deal-maker, Stan took great pleasure in finding opportunity in buying, selling and trading planes, and cheekily enjoyed living by the adage “The one who dies with the most toys wins.”

In 1986, Stan and his family were on vacation in Santa Barbara, CA when Stan announced, “This is where we’re going to live.” With a desire to semi-retire, the Shaw’s happily planted roots in the idyllic seaside town. Stan’s passion for flying also included a love of the ocean, and Stan acquired Seacoast Yacht Sales in the Santa Barbara Harbor. Stan continued operating in aviation sales and aircraft financing and purchased a hangar at the Camarillo Airport (Camarillo, CA) to support his aviation businesses.

As a loyal member of Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) for over 60 years, Stan embodied the spirit of flight and was a proud owner of Citations, King Airs, and helicopters alike. Always up for an adventure, Stan lived for his annual fishing trips in his float plane “puddle jumping” among lakes, rivers and bays in Northern Washington, Alaska and Canada.

A devoted husband and loving father, Stan is survived by his wife Norma Jean (Stock), daughter Sydney Shaw (Lawrence DeMarco), son Stanford Shaw (Jenny Scharfeld), and his three children Stacy Shaw, Scott Shaw and Sandra Shaw from a previous marriage; along with eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.