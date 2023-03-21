‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ tops box office

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” soared to the top of the box office in its first weekend.
The DC Comics/Warner Bros. sequel, which is about kids who become adult superheroes by shouting “Shazam!,” grossed $30.5 million at the box office.
The “Shazam!” success scared “Scream VI” out of its No. 1 spot. It dropped to second place with $17.5 million in its second weekend.
“Creed III,” the “Rocky” spinoff starring Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, placed third in its third weekend with $15.4 million.
“65,” starring Adam Driver as an astronaut who survives a crash landing on a mysterious planet, landed in fourth place with $5.8 million. It previously was in third place.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” went to fifth place from fourth with $4.07 million.
“Cocaine Bear” dropped to sixth place from fifth with $3.87 million.
“Jesus Revolution” remained in seventh place with $3.5 million.
“Champions,” starring Woody Harrelson as a minor-league basketball coach who is ordered by a court to lead a team of players with intellectual disabilities, dropped to eight place from sixth with $3.03 million.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” slipped to ninth place from eighth with $1.93 million.
“Puss in Boots: The Lash Wish” dropped to 10th place from ninth with $1.51 million.
