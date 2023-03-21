‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ tops box office

JESSICA MIGLIO/WARNER BROS.

From left, Darla (Meagan Good), Mary (Grace Caroline Curry) and Pedro (D.J. Cotrona) try to save Philadelphia and the world in

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” soared to the top of the box office in its first weekend.

The DC Comics/Warner Bros. sequel, which is about kids who become adult superheroes by shouting “Shazam!,” grossed $30.5 million at the box office.

The “Shazam!” success scared “Scream VI” out of its No. 1 spot. It dropped to second place with $17.5 million in its second weekend.

“Creed III,” the “Rocky” spinoff starring Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, placed third in its third weekend with $15.4 million.

“65,” starring Adam Driver as an astronaut who survives a crash landing on a mysterious planet, landed in fourth place with $5.8 million. It previously was in third place.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” went to fifth place from fourth with $4.07 million.

“Cocaine Bear” dropped to sixth place from fifth with $3.87 million.

“Jesus Revolution” remained in seventh place with $3.5 million.

“Champions,” starring Woody Harrelson as a minor-league basketball coach who is ordered by a court to lead a team of players with intellectual disabilities, dropped to eight place from sixth with $3.03 million.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” slipped to ninth place from eighth with $1.93 million.

“Puss in Boots: The Lash Wish” dropped to 10th place from ninth with $1.51 million.

email: dmason@newspress.com