Women of all ages rule in documentary

A premiere screening of “She Is the Ocean,” a documentary by Inna Blokhina, director of the award-winning film, “On the Wave,” will be hosted by the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum at 7 p.m. Oct. 22.

The documentary follows nine women of all ages from around the world who share a deep and profound love of the ocean. Ms. Blokhina selected the women, ranging in age from 12 to 83, to create a portrait of what could be a metaphor for one woman’s ocean life through all her ages.

Featured in the documentary are Coco Ho, Hawaiian professional surfer and daughter of legendary pro surfer Michael Ho; Cinta Hansel, daughter of pro surfer Bruce Hansel; Keala Kennelly, pro surfer and winner of the WSL “Barrel of the Year 2016;” Andrea Moller, big wave surfer and winner of WSL “Women Best Performance 2016” and Big Wave World Champion in 2019; Anna Bader, German high diver and seven-time European Champion in cliff diving; Rose Molina, free-diver and ballet dancer; Ocean Ramsey, shark conservationist and free-diver from Hawaii; Jeannie Chesser, surfing icon and mother of the late legendary surfer, Todd Chesser; and Sylvia Earle, marine biologist, explorer and the first female chief scientist of the U.S.

“In creating this film, I found that there is an incredibly unique story behind every woman. And every woman deserves to be heard,” said Ms. Blokhina.

“For almost six years, I have been collecting stories of these nine amazing women to capture their incredible willpower and ability to follow their dreams no matter what.”

Following the film screening, Greg Gorga, executive director of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, will moderate a panel with Ms. Blokhina; Holly Lohuis, a marine biologist who works with Jean-Michel Cousteau; and Ms. Hansel and her father.

To register for the event, go to https://watch.eventive.org/sheistheocean/play/5f6a59bbc90537006fe8ed89.

The cost is $12, and a portion of the proceeds benefits the Maritime Museum.

“SBMM is excited to host this special film, highlighting the love and special connection these amazing women have with the ocean,” said Mr. Gorga.

