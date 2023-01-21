Sheep docents needed for grazing project

Sheep docents are needed through Feb. 10 at the San Marcos Foothills West Mesa, according to Channel Islands Restoration.

Volunteers can sign up for shifts from 9 to 11:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Docents help communicate information about the sheep and grazing project to any curious hikers. No previous experience is required, and information regarding frequently asked questions will be provided.

Volunteers sit in a stationery spot along the trail where the sheep are grazing. They are welcome to bring a comfy chair with a book, binoculars, water and anything else while relaxing.

Sheep help restore native grassland habitat for the benefit of birds and other wildlife. The sheep help by tramping dense thatch that inhibits new native plant growth and grazing the invasive weeds.

By limiting the amount of invasive plants, sheep also help protect against increased fire danger.

For more information, call 805-448-5726 or email volunteer@cirweb.org.

— Marilyn McMahon