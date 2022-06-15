ShelterBox benefit features Kenny Loggins

COURTESY PHOTO

From left, Montecito rocker Kenny Loggins, ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray and Bobby Shand gather at the home of Montecito resident Rand Rosenberg for a recent ShelterBox benefit. Mr. Loggins surprised the audience, dedicating his song, “Conviction of the Heart,” to ShelterBox, while pledging his financial support to ShelterBox’s relief efforts. Also performing at the benefit were Grammy-winning artist Lawrence Juber, lead guitarist for Paul McCartney’s Wings; Dan Navarro, who recently performed on the Oscar-winning film “Encanto” (his vocals can be heard on “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”); singer Steve Postell, a renowned guitarist and songwriter, and British folk rocker Iain Matthews. Ms. Murray spoke about ShelterBox’s emergency response efforts across the world, and her recent experience working on the frontlines of the Ukraine crisis. ShelterBox is deploying thousands of emergency shelter and relief packages to Ukraine, and to the neighboring countries where refugees are fleeing.