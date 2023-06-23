ShelterBox USA seeks donations to replenish emergency supplies

ShelterBox USA — an international emergency disaster organization based in Santa Barbara — is holding its Stock the Box event for donations to help replenish their emergency supplies.

ShelterBox has five warehouses around the globe that hold its supplies to respond to disasters. For those looking to help, donations can be made at shelterboxusa.org.

“There’s a record number of people around the world that have been displaced by conflicts and disasters,” ShelterBox USA Communications Director Jeremy Jacobs told the News-Press. “People from all over can go onto our website and see how to support it.”

One ShelterBox selling point is its more personal feel to donations.

“You can see the prices of our aid items. You can give $30 or $25, and that’s a solar lantern,” said Mr. Jacobs. “You can give the exact amount for a sleeping kit. You can feel like you’re giving something tangible.”

Mr. Jacobs also told the News-Press that ShelterBox tries to focus on the needs of the areas it’s helping.

“We typically respond in countries and places that don’t have anyone else to help them, where they don’t have a disaster response agency,” said Mr. Jacobs. “We build our aid packages, working with local partners and communities to make sure we’re providing exactly what is needed.”

The Stock the Box fundraiser officially begins at the end of the month, but donations are being accepted right now at shelterboxusa.org.

