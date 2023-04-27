ShelterBox USA to provide aid in response to cyclone

ShelterBox USA, an international disaster relief program based in Santa Barbara, announced it will respond to recent Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

This cyclone has swept through parts of Eastern Africa, devastating communities and leaving tens of thousands people flooded, homeless or dead.

More than 650,000 people have been displaced from their homes thus far. Experts say that Cyclone Freddy may become one of the most powerful on record.

It traveled across the southern Indian Ocean for five weeks through February and March, reaching Madagascar, and subsequently moving to Mozambique and Malawi. In Malawi, more than 700 people have died, and hundreds of people remain missing.

“Tropical Cyclone Freddy is a historic storm that deserves the world’s attention,” said Kerri Murray, president of ShelterBox USA. “ShelterBox is working around the clock to respond and provide life-saving aid to families who lose everything in an instant.”

Floods and mudslides remain extremely present throughout neighborhoods, washing away homes, farms and livestock.

Malawi’s president described the cyclone as the most devastating scene Malawi has ever experienced.

ShelterBox has announced a plan to help. The nonprofit said it will provide aid as flooding begins to subside. The kits that will be handed out will most likely include things to build temporary structures and timber for framing.

It will also include kitchen sets, blankets, mosquito nets, solar lights, sleeping mats and water filters. The aid organization is also considering adding cash in its aid package.

ShelterBox is also helping people affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, those displaced by the monsoon in Pakistan, and the devastating drought in East Africa. They’re also supporting people displaced by conflict in Ukraine, Yemen, Syria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Mozambique.

