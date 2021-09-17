Shelters launch special effort to help animals

One-day adoption event set for Saturday

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

Alana Yañez, the Animal Shelter Assistance Program executive director, said she felt inspired to come to ASAP after hearing about the cats saved and homes found by the shelter. ASAP is kitty corner to Santa Barbara County Animal Services and is part of Saturday’s Clear the Shelters adoption event.

Saturday’s an important day for animal shelters throughout Santa Barbara County.

On that day, they’re trying to find homes for all homeless animals. In most cases, that effort means waivers on adoption fees.

The one-day adoption event is part of “Clear the Shelters,” a campaign organized by NBC/Universal-owned television stations.

The event will take place at Santa Barbara County Animal Services and Santa Barbara Humane, both of which have campuses in Goleta and Santa Maria.

The event will also be held at Animal Shelter Assistance Program, the cat shelter that’s kitty corner to Animal Services in Goleta, and another shelter located on the same campus, Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter.

The adoption event is also taking place at Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society/DAWG in Buellton.

Shelter leaders expressed their enthusiasm for the event in a news release.

“We’re very excited to host an in-person, onsite event this year,” Animal Services Director Angela Yates said. “We know people are eager to visit and interact with the animals in our local shelters, and we hope that enthusiasm results in many much-needed adoptions!”

In Buellton, Julie Cousino, executive director of Santa Ynez Valley Humane/DAWG, noted that the nonprofit, like all of its local partners, has seen the shelter population rise over recent months. “We’re very much looking forward to this collaborative life-saving event.”

Shelter by shelter, here are the details.

— Santa Barbara County Animal Services will offer fee-waived adoptions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Goleta campus (5473 Overpass Road, 805-681-5285) and its Santa Maria campus (548 W. Foster Road; 805-934-6119, ext. 7). No appointment is needed.

Both campuses are closed for lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.

The website is countyofsb.org/phd/animal/home.sbc.

— ASAP is offering fee-waived adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Goleta. Appointments are preferred. For information, call 805-683-3368.

The website is www.asapcats.org.

— BUNS is offering fee-waived adoptions for all its rabbits and guinea pigs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Goleta. No appointment is needed. It’s closed for lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.

For information, call 805-683-0521. The website is bunssb.org.

— Santa Barbara Humane is offering fee-waived adoptions for all its animals from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its two campuses — 5399 Overpass Road, Goleta, and 1687 Stowell Road, Santa Maria. No appointment is needed.

For more information, call 805-964-4777, ext. 310. The website is sbhumane.org.

— Santa Ynez Valley Humane/DAWG will offer regular-priced adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its shelter, 111 Commerce Drive, Buellton. Appointments are preferred.

For information, call 805-688-8224. The website is syvhumane.org.

email: dmason@newspress.com