Shelters seek homes for pets

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

Animal Shelter Assistance Program is kitty corner to Santa Barbara County Animal Services in Goleta.

Local animal shelters and their nonprofit partners are looking for homes for pets.

For more information, go to these websites:

— Animal Services-Lompoc, countyofsb.org/phd/animal/home.sbc.

— Animal Shelter Assistance Program in Goleta, asapcats.org. ASAP is kitty corner to Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

— Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter in Goleta, bunssb.org. BUNS is based at Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

— Companion Animal Placement Assistance, lompoccapa.org and facebook.com/capaoflompoc. CAPA works regularly with Animal Services-Lompoc.

— K-9 Placement & Assistance League, k-9pals.org. K-9 PALS works regularly with Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

— Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation, sbcanimalcare.org. (The foundation works regularly with the Santa Maria Animal Center.)

— Santa Barbara County Animal Services in Goleta: countyofsb.org/phd/animal/home.sbc.

— Santa Barbara Humane (with campuses in Goleta and Santa Maria), sbhumane.org.

— Santa Maria Animal Center, countyofsb.org/phd/animal/home.sbc. The center is part of Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

— Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society/DAWG in Buellton, syvhumane.org.

— Shadow’s Fund (a pet sanctuary in Lompoc), shadowsfund.org.

— Volunteers for Inter-Valley Animals in Lompoc: vivashelter.org.

— Dave Mason