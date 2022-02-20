Shelters seek homes for pets

Local animal shelters and their nonprofit partners are looking for homes for pets.

For more information, go to these websites:

— Animal Services-Lompoc, countyofsb.org/phd/animal/home.sbc.

— Animal Shelter Assistance Program in Goleta, asapcats.org. ASAP is kitty corner to Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

— Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter in Goleta, bunssb.org. BUNS is based at Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

— Companion Animal Placement Assistance, lompoccapa.org and facebook.com/capaoflompoc. CAPA works regularly with Animal Services-Lompoc.

— K-9 Placement & Assistance League, k-9pals.org. K-9 PALS works regularly with Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

— Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation, sbcanimalcare.org. (The foundation works regularly with the Santa Maria Animal Center.)

— Santa Barbara County Animal Services in Goleta: countyofsb.org/phd/animal/home.sbc.

— Santa Barbara Humane (with campuses in Goleta and Santa Maria), sbhumane.org.

— Santa Maria Animal Center, countyofsb.org/phd/animal/home.sbc. The center is part of Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

— Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society/DAWG in Buellton, syvhumane.org.

— Shadow’s Fund (a pet sanctuary in Lompoc), shadowsfund.org.

— Volunteers for Inter-Valley Animals in Lompoc: vivashelter.org.

— Dave Mason