SHERFEY, Kathleen May “Kate”

With great sadness we share the passing of Kathleen “Kate” May Sherfey on November 30, 2022, in Bradenton, FL.

Kathleen was born in Santa Barbara to Joan and John Sherfey on July 15, 1968. She grew up in Carpinteria, attended local schools and graduated as Salutatorian from Carpinteria High School in 1986. She then attended UCLA where she studied Engineering. She worked for Majors Engineering in Sacramento, CA, briefly before moving to Santa Barbara. There she worked twenty years for Garner & Tyler Accounting. She then relocated to Federal Way, WA, and later to Bradenton, FL, where she worked as a Senior Account Manager for Aviation for IAT Insurance Group. Her colleagues praised her for her role in the Underwriting Support department and for her infinite knowledge, integrity and dedication to Aviation.

Kathleen was an avid reader, baker, a clever wordsmith, and a master of games and puzzles such as Scrabble and crosswords. She was funny and creative and enjoyed clock craftmanship in her spare time and was known for being a cool, fun aunt to her many nieces. She is greatly missed by many. She is preceded in death by her father, John. She is survived by her mother, Joan Sherfey of Ojai, CA, her sister, Kelly (Matt) Damron of Ridgefield, CT, her sister, Cortney (Andrew) Rasura of Ojai, CA, and her nieces, Madison, Lily, and Alexandra Damron and Sophia and Annelise Rasura.