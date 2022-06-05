Sheriff Brown represents finest in law enforcement

Sheriff Bill Brown is clearly the most qualified candidate!

Sheriff Brown has earned my vote because he has the experience, integrity and proven track record of doing a stellar job for Santa Barbara County. He is a brilliant leader who has successfully led us through challenging times.

He has implemented new and innovative programs to reduce crime, make our streets safer and also provide rehabilitation/reentry for inmates.

Take, for example, his approach to those suffering from mental illnesses. The appropriate diversion to community-based alternatives and partnering with Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness to respond to mental health crisis-related calls is compassionate and in line with current enlightened approaches advocated by mental health/medical professionals.

His goal of creating a program to address opioid/fentanyl deaths is another example of how Sheriff Brown sees a problem and seeks a solution for the betterment of our community.

Sheriff Brown is astutely proactive, and I would like to see his outstanding work continue to make our county a better, safer place to live.

Thank you, Sheriff Brown, for all you’ve done!

Rita Weinstock

Lompoc