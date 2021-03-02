Home Local Sheriff celebrates National Reading Month
Local

Sheriff celebrates National Reading Month

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
COURTESY PHOTO
Sheriff Bill Brown and other members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office have recorded book readings for National Reading Month. Sheriff Brown read “I Can Believe in Myself,” a story about having an “I can” attitude from Jack Canfield, a local author known for his “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series, and Miriam Laundry. The National Education Association designated today as “Read Across America Day.”
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More