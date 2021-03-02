Sheriff celebrates National Reading Month

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail COURTESY PHOTOSheriff Bill Brown and other members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office have recorded book readings for National Reading Month. Sheriff Brown read “I Can Believe in Myself,” a story about having an “I can” attitude from Jack Canfield, a local author known for his “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series, and Miriam Laundry. The National Education Association designated today as “Read Across America Day.” 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post UCSB’s Kay earns milestone coaching victory after a long timeout next post Redistricting panel to meet Wednesday Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.