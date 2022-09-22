Sheriff swears in newly promoted staff members

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown leads newly promoted staff members as they renew their oath.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office congratulated eight staff members this week on their recent promotions.

The ceremony was held Monday at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room and was attended by family members, friends and colleagues.

During the ceremony, Sheriff Brown shared four leadership lessons from Anglo-Irish Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton including: leadership aimed at a sense of purpose and adventure, leadership in the face of adversity, leadership with an unwavering commitment to your team members, and leadership with courage, flexibility and optimism.

Sheriff Brown said of Mr. Shackleton: “Perhaps his greatest honor is that his leadership qualities remain as relevant now as they were in the Edwardian era and that we are still talking about them today. They are traits that we, as contemporary leaders, should always strive to match.”

Next, Sheriff Brown introduced each of his recently promoted staff including: Administrative Office Professional Jorge Delgadillo, Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Delgadillo, Sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew Delgado, Sheriff’s Sgt. Justin DiPinto, Sheriff’s Lt. Mark Valencia, Sheriff’s Cmdr. Jason Grossini, Chief Deputy Robert Plastino and Undersheriff Craig Bonner.

The promoted staff members reaffirmed their oath of office in their new leadership roles and were presented with a certificate of appointment.

For more information on a career in law enforcement, visit sbsheriff.org/careers.

