Sheriff welcomes five new employees, congratulates promotee

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, center, stands with new employees and a promoted employee.



The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed five new employees and congratulated one promotee.

In a ceremony Wednesday at the Sheriff’s Office Training Bureau, attended by family, friends and colleagues, Sheriff Bill Brown introduced the newest Sheriff’s Office team members: utility worker James Arcilla, social services worker Cheryle Robinson and administrative office professionals Marita Bisquera, Jarad Nogle and Arthur Ponce.

During the ceremony, Sheriff Brown shared the Golden Rule of Good Law Enforcement and Corrections

“After each and every encounter with a citizen, inmate, or co-worker, ask yourself, ‘If I was that person, would I honestly feel as though I had been treated fairly, courteously and professionally?’ If the answer is yes, you’re doing a good job,” Sheriff Brown said. “If the answer is no, reflect on what was missing and make it right the next time.”

Sheriff Brown went on to congratulate Kristina Miller on her promotion to crime scene technician. The caliber and quality of our people is such that the competition for promotion is always very tough. Those who emerge successfully from this rigorous process are to be congratulated, and that is what today is all about.”

For information on jobs at the Sheriff’s Office, visit sbsheriff.org/careers.

