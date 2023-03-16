Sheriff welcomes new employees, congratulates promoted employee

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown meets with new employees and a promoted employee.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office this week welcomed four new employees and congratulated a recently promoted team member.

Families, friends and colleagues attended a ceremony Monday at the sheriff’s headquarters in Santa Barbara. That’s where Sheriff Bill Brown introduced the newest sheriff’s office team members: administrative office professional Sarahi Carrillo, administrative office professional Monica Mendez Alejandre, administrative office professional Jennifer Perez and sheriff’s service technician Jessica Zamudio.

During the welcoming, Sheriff Brown said “SHERIFF” stands for “service, honor, ethics, respect, integrity, fairness and faithfulness.”

“Live up to those values and you will have an exciting, enjoyable, and rewarding career,” Sheriff Brown said.

In addition to welcoming new employees, Sheriff Brown congratulated Melissa Gomez on her recent promotion to administrative office professional senior.

“The caliber and quality of our people is such that the competition for promotion is always very tough. Those who emerge successfully from this rigorous process are to be congratulated, and that is what today is all about.”

To learn more about a career in law enforcement, go to www.sbsheriff.org/careers,

email: kzehnder@newspress.com