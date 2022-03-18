Sheriff welcomes new hires, congratulates promoted staff during ceremony



COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, new hires stand with Sheriff Bill Brown. At right, Sheriff Brown stands with the promoted employees.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed five new hires and congratulated six recently promoted staff members.

Monday’s ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office Training Bureau celebrated career milestones and was attended by family, friends, colleagues and mentors.

Sheriff Bill Brown welcomed five new professional staff: utility worker Isaac Barbosa, storekeeper Cameron Glasgow, computer system specialist Jose Alvarez, administrative office professional Lourdes Cortez and human resources manager Melissa Macias.

Sheriff Brown congratulated promoted staff, who included Financial Office Professional Senior Margaret Santamaria, Sheriff’s Accountant Dannielle Montelongo and Forensics Supervisor Michael Ullemeyer.

Jeffrey DeOrnellas was promoted to sheriff’s sergeant. Jarrett Morris was promoted to sheriff’s lieutenant and is assigned to Isla Vista Foot Patrol. Brad Welch was promoted to sheriff’s commander and is assigned to South County Operations Division.

Each of the Sheriff’s Office sworn staff members refreshed their oath of office, and all honorees were presented with a certificate of appointment by Sheriff Brown.

Anyone interested in law enforcement careers can visit sbsheriff.org for more information.

— Katherine Zehnder