Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse elects board of directors

SHERIFF’S POSSE PHOTO

Sean Koffel

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse is continuing its efforts to raise funds for the Sheriff’s Office, and a new board of directors has been elected to lead the way.

Sean Koffel of Montecito has been elected president of the posse’s board of directors.

The posse board re-elected Richard Kline of Los Alamos as board chairman and elected David Baskett of Santa Maria as treasurer; Marianne Freeman of Santa Barbara as secretary; and Dana Mazzetti of Montecito, Jay Gerlach of Santa Barbara and Suzanne Kramer-Morton of Santa Ynez as vice presidents.

Mr. Koffel is co-founder and managing partner of Watchfire Ventures, a venture capital firm based in Santa Barbara and San Francisco, which he started with his partner in 2019. Sean and his wife Jenna reside in Montecito with their three children.

A former Marine, Mr. Koffel received a master’s in business administration at Stanford Business Schooland worked at Morgan Stanley in New York before starting an entrepreneurial career and building several companies in the adult beverage, consumer products and consumer technology industries.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formed by local citizens to seek ways to help the Sheriff’s Office maintain its current efficiency and improve its performance, morale and effectiveness.

The Sheriff’s Posse Board is composed of local non-law enforcement volunteers who donate their time and efforts to assist the Sheriff’s Office fill its needs not funded by the county budget.

Toward that end, the Sheriff’s Posse will hold a fundraising event May 13 at Red River Ranch in Los Olivos.

For more information, visit www.sbsheriffsposse.org.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com