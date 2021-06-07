Sheriff’s commander completes graduate-level course

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Commander Kevin Huddle graduated from the California Commision on Peace Officer Standards and Training’s Law Enforcement Command College Friday. Sheriff Bill Brown attended the ceremony in San Diego.

“We are proud of Commander Huddle’s achievement in graduating from this prestigious and important course that focuses on understanding the law enforcement and corrections challenges of tomorrow, and employing innovative approaches to address those challenges,” Sheriff Brown said in a news release. “For many years the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office has been a leader in developing and using such approaches, and I have every confidence that Commander Huddle’s learning experience will be of great value to him, to our organization, and to the people of Santa Barbara County.”

Commander Huddle was one of 22 graduates Friday. The program, which is intended to be completed in 14 months, lasted over two years because of the pandemic’s delays.

The course focuses on the future of law enforcement, hiring instructors from a wide range of backgrounds. Attendees undergo a selective application process prior to enrolling.

Other Sheriff’s Office alumni from the California Command College include the late Commander Bruce Correll, Commander Julie McCammon (now retired), Commander Rob Plastino and Chief Deputy Craig Bonner.

— Annelise Hanshaw