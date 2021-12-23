Sheriff’s Office helps House of Hope

COURTESY PHOTO

The Isla Vista Foot Patrol staff is shown with donations to the Hedges House of Hope.

ISLA VISTA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Good Samaritan Shelter to bring Christmas cheer to clients at Hedges House of Hope.

Custody staff from the Quality of Work Life Committee started a project to fill stockings with fun gifts and essential items for the clients.

Hedges House of Hope is a 50-bed shelter, serving single homeless adults in Isla Vista and Goleta. The program was named in honor of the late Father Jon Hedges, a homeless advocate who had a passion for serving the homeless throughout his lifetime.

Deputies at the Isla Vista Foot Patrol Station received the internal email about the project headed by the Quality of Work Life Committee and decided that this would be a great opportunity to honor their friend and colleague, Father Hedges. In the spirit of his legacy, deputies pooled their money to purchase 50 hygiene kits that include a toothbrush, toothpaste, comb and deodorant, according to a news release.

These items will be included in stockings filled with other gifts such as a manicure set, holiday mug, hot chocolate and snacks that were donated by the custody staff from the Main Jail.

Anyone interested in donating to Hedges House of Hope is welcome to drop off items at the Father Virgil Cardona Center, 4020 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. The center is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

— Katherine Zehnder