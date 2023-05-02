Sheriff’s Office honors new sergeants

COURTESY SANTA BARBARA SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sheriff Bill Brown stands with three newly promoted sergeants — Sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew West, Custody Sgt. Shaun Crouse and Custody Sgt. Tariq Falfal.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office congratulated three new sergeants Monday on their recent promotions.

In a ceremony held at the Sheriff’s Office Training Bureau, Sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew West, Custody Sgt. Shaun Crouse, and Custody Sgt. Tariq Falfal were joined by a room full of their family, friends and colleagues.

“The caliber and quality of our people is such that the competition for promotion is always very tough,” Sheriff Bill Brown said. “Those who emerge successfully from this rigorous process are to be congratulated, and that is what today is all about.”

Before he introduced each of the newly promoted sergeants, Sheriff Brown shared some principles of leadership from one of the key leaders of the Civil War, as written in an article by Robert B. Shaw entitled “Leadership Lessons from the Life of Ulysses S. Grant.”

“The greatest leaders are those who can see through the conflicting ideas and loyalties of their time and work for a better future,” Sheriff Brown said.

— Dave Mason