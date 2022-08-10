Sheriff’s Office hosts block party event

CARPINTERIA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a block party event from 6 to 9 tonight in the 800 block of Linden Avenue in Carpinteria.

The “National Night Out” event is part of a campaign to promote police-community partnerships, according to a news release.

Sheriff’s Office staff, including a K9 unit and custody deputies and detectives from Human Resources, will be at tonight’s event to mingle with the community. Representatives of the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department and California State Parks will be there as well, along with agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Ventura office and Donuts, a therapy dog from the Santa Barbara County Fire Agencies Regional Peer Support Team.

— Dave Mason