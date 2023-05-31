Sheriff’s Office identifies inmate who died at Santa Maria jail

An inmate at a Santa Barbara County jail who died Monday after a probable overdose was identified Tuesday as a Santa Maria man who had been arrested two days earlier on multiple drug-related charges.

Sheriff’s officials said the inmate was David Lee Login, 27.

He was found in his cell unresponsive and not breathing at about 2:19 p.m. Monday.

A custody deputy and WellPath medical staff member were conducting medical procedures within B-Unit of the Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria at the time.

While checking on inmates housed in B-Unit, they found a male inmate who did not respond to the check-in procedure. Custody deputies and WellPath medical staff entered his cell to physically check the inmate’s condition and found him unresponsive and not breathing, officials said.

Custody deputies and WellPath medical staff began life-saving measures including administering two rounds of Narcan (naloxone), performing CPR and placing an automated external defibrillator (AED).

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response were summoned and responded to the jail facility. Paramedics continued life-saving measures, but the decedent did not recover and was pronounced dead at 2:46 p.m. without being transported.

Mr. Login was booked on Saturday by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale (felony), transportation of a controlled substance (felony), possession of narcotics (misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor). He was being held on $30,000 bail.

An initial investigation indicates this was a probable overdose related death, according to the sheriff’s office. However, final cause and manner of death are pending.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Coroner’s Office are conducting an extensive investigation into the inmate’s death.

But the fact that he was administered two rounds of Narcan indicates he overdosed.

Sheriff Bill Brown often cites the use of Narcan in reviving people who overdose on fentanyl, a powerful deadly drug that the sheriff has repeatedly warned about, promising swift justice to those caught distributing the synthetic opioid.

On May 26, the sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate died the day before of a drug overdose at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara.

He has been identified as 45-year-old Rio Favorite Ulvaeus from Santa Barbara.

Mr. Ulvaeus was booked into the Santa Barbara Main Jail on May 24 on suspicion of committing multiple felonies, including possession of a controlled substance for sale, unlawful possession of ammunition, and vehicle theft.

The investigation is ongoing.

