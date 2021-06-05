Sheriff’s Office promotes dozen staff members

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office recently promoted members of its staff.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office recently held ceremonies for a dozen promoted staff members.

Before the pandemic, these career milestones were marked in large ceremonies with friends, family and colleagues. But for these promotions, Sheriff Bill Brown opted to honor and swear-in the members individually.

The ceremonies included an oath of office, a certificate of appointment and a fist bump from the sheriff.

“The most valuable asset that this or any organization has is its people, and we who lead have the great responsibility of encouraging, developing, mentoring and training them,” Sheriff Brown said in a news release. “As we accomplish these tasks through leaders who we have had a hand in developing, the honor grows even greater.”

The promotions encompass custody, dispatch and law enforcement branches.

Drake Coolidge, Jeffrey Koeller, Bernard Redding, and Jennifer Scher earned the title of custody sergeant. Thomas Green Jr. and Travis Henderson are now sheriff’s sergeants.

Susan Farley was promoted to dispatch manager, putting her in charge of the public safety dispatch center.

Cassandra Marking is now a custody lieutenant in jail operations.

John Maxwell earned the title of sheriff’s lieutenant in the Isla Vista Foot Patrol Station, and Joseph Schmidt was also named a sheriff’s lieutenant in the northern stations covering Santa Maria and New Cuyama.

Kenneth Callahan was promoted to custody commander in the Custody Support Division. Erik Raney is now a sheriff’s commander in the North County Operations Division.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com