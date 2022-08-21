Sheriff’s Office provides safety training to community

COURTESY PHOTO

Sheriff’s Officer Training Bureau staff recently conducted a training session at the Teledyne FLIR campus in Goleta.

The Sheriff’s Office Training Bureau has been partnering with local businesses and schools to offer active attacker training to their staff members. As a result of increased public awareness, many citizens have asked what individuals can do to protect themselves and reduce the dangers faced during an active attacker event.

The Sheriff’s Office Training Bureau, which is normally tasked with providing internal training, pivoted their focus to meet these requests for training from the public. In recent months, Training Bureau staff have provided 90-minute training presentations based on the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) curriculum from Texas State University to staff at local schools, childcare centers and businesses.

Recently, Training Bureau staff visited the Teledyne FLIR campus in Goleta, where they presented the ALERRT training to their employees. At the conclusion of the training course at FLIR, the Sheriff’s Office was presented with a gift of two Scout III thermal monocular cameras, which will be used to help with searches for missing persons and wanted suspects.

For more information about the Sheriff’s Office Training Bureau, including their contact information, go to https://www.sbsheriff.org/command-and-divisions/support-services/training-bureau/.

The Sheriff’s Office training video from ALERRT titled “Avoid, Alert, Defend,” which highlights an easy to remember method for individuals to follow during active attacker events, can be found at https://www.avoiddenydefend.org.

