Sheriff’s Office pumpkins to tour group settings

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office employees annually try to carve out a win in an annual pumpkin decorating contest. The competition, which accumulates votes for funniest, scariest and most creative, is growing from social media to a traveling voting system.

Group facilities, like schools and care facilities, can schedule an appointment to see the pumpkins in-person. Attendees can cast a vote for the crowd favorite.

Anyone interested in getting a visit from the office’s creations should email the Sheriff’s public information officer at pio@sbsheriff.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw