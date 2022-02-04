Sheriff’s office reports COVID-19 numbers at Main Jail

SANTA BARBARA — There are seven remaining COVID-positive inmates associated with the outbreak that began Dec. 8 at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

No new cases have been identified since the last update on Tuesday, according to Raquel Zick, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

There has been a total of 252 cases in this outbreak, which includes seven active cases, 240 recovered cases and five inmates who were released, Ms. Zick said.

She noted one COVID-positive inmate from the Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria has been transferred to the Main Jail, which is in Santa Barbara. That inmate is not included in the totals cited by the sheriff’s office.

All COVID-positive inmates are continuously monitored by custody staff and the sheriff’s office’s Wellpath partners. There are no inmates currently hospitalized because of this outbreak.

Forty-eight inmates have reported being symptomatic, 203 are asymptomatic, and one inmate declined to comment about the presence or absence of symptoms.

— Dave Mason