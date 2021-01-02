Sheriff’s Office reports five new cases of COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday that two additional deputies and three inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first custody deputy became symptomatic on Wednesday and was notified Thursday of the positive test result. The second custody deputy, who is asymptomatic, was tested on Tuesday and last worked Wednesday. The deputy was notified Thursday of the positive test result, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“Both employees were tested as part of ongoing employee surveillance testing and they consistently wore masks while at work,” Ms. Zick said. “This brings the total number of Sheriff’s Office employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 during the entire pandemic to 81.”

Two inmates who were booked at the jail were found to be COVID-19 positive during the intake process. One of the inmates was released.

A third inmate in the general population was found to be COVID-19 positive, and all the inmates who had direct contact with the COVID-19 positive inmate have tested negative. The inmates who were exposed will be “housed separately and monitored,” Ms. Zick said.

The total number of active inmate cases was at eight on Thursday. Each is being housed in negative-pressure housing areas and are being monitored by medical staff.

A total of 98 inmates have tested positive and one inmate death has been reported.

A total of 68 inmates have recovered and 21 have been released from custody, according to authorities.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department did not issue a daily update on Friday in observance of the holiday.

Since Monday, the health department has reported 1,146 new COVID cases throughout Santa Barbara County. As of Thursday, 1,456 cases were still active and the total number of confirmed cases was 17,391.

email: mwhite@newspress.com