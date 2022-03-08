Sheriff’s office seeks grant funding for ATV patrolling

As complaints of ATVs destroying private property and the environment around Lompoc and the Santa Ynez riverbed continue to ramp up, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said it will seek additional funding to increase its patrol.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has requested grant funding to increase patrol and enforcement in areas where illegal ATVs are being used in violation of state and county ordinances.

It also plans to increase enforcement in the Santa Maria riverbed, around South County and in the Cuyama Valley, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The preliminary application for grant funding was submitted to the California Parks and Recreation Off-Highway Vehicle grant program on Friday.

It is the eighth year, the sheriff’s office has applied for grant funding for off-road vehicle enforcement.

Beginning today, individuals can view the grant application and submit public comments online. This process will be open until May 2 with the final application due June 6.

The grant application can be found at ohv.parks.ca.gov. Click on the “On-Line Grants Application (OLGA)” link under the “Grants” tab at the top. Then follow directions on the menu bar on the left side of the screen. email: kschallhorn@newspress.com