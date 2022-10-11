Sheriff’s office seeks homicide suspect

Detectives ask for public’s help as they search for 26-year-old Lancaster man

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives have identified the suspect in a homicide in the Santa Ynez area as Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26, of Lancaster. He remains at large, and the Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend in the Santa Ynez area.

And they are asking for the public’s assistance in their search for the suspect, who they identified as a 26-year-old Lancaster man.

At approximately 3:56 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an unknown type of emergency. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and medics responded to treat the victim, who was beyond life-saving measures and was declared dead at the scene, Raquel Zick, sheriff’s office public information officer, said.

The suspect, who fled prior to deputies’ arrival, was identified, and deputies began searching the area, Ms. Zick said.

The Chrysler minivan pictured is similar to the vehicle reportedly stolen from a residence where the homicide occurred. It is not the actual vehicle. The reportedly stolen minivan has California

license plate 7GJW053.

Sheriff’s detectives have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris from Lancaster. He is described as a white male, 5’11” tall, 190 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Several hours after the murder, it was discovered that a vehicle, a blue 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with California license plate 7GJW053, was stolen from a residence in the area where the homicide occurred.

Based on the proximity, detectives believe Mr. Svane-Morris stole the Chrysler minivan after allegedly committing the murder.

Ms. Zick said the suspect should be considered dangerous. Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone who sees the suspect or the vehicle to immediately call 9-1-1 and to not approach him or attempt to contact him.

This investigation remains active, and updates will be shared as they become available. Identities of the other involved parties are not yet available for release.

