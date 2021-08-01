Sheriff’s Office swears in new deputies

COURTESY PHOTO

Sheriff Bill Brown, center, stands alongside a group of seven new Custody Deputies that were sworn in Friday.



SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office swore in seven new Custody Deputies on Friday just before their graduation from the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Academy.

The seven new deputies graduated from CORE Academy and completed 220 hours of course instruction, according to a news release. During the course, deputies received instruction on emergency planning in a custody facility, report writing, ethics, investigation procedures and physical training, among other skills.

The group of new deputies includes Luis Arreola, Juan Arroyo, Sergio Chavez, Jasmin Cruz, Tristan Fichtner, Erica Pereyra and Christopher Tario. Mr. Chavez was honored as the class valedictorian, Mr. Fichtner received the Ron Battles Award for Most Inspirational and Ms. Pereyra earned the Leadership Award

— Madison Hirneisen