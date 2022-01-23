Sheriff’s Office teams with Vitalant on blood drive

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Vitalant to host a blood drive from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled at www.blood4life.org using the sponsor code 1493 or by phone at 805-542-8500.

Donors should bring a photo I.D, eat well and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood. Donors must be at least 16 years old with no upper age limit. 16-year-olds must bring a signed Vitalant parental consent form which can be found online at vitalant.org. For eligibility questions call 877-258-4825.

– Katherine Zehnder