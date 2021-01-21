Sheriff’s Office to host blood drive

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department and Vitalant will host a blood drive on Jan. 26 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Social distancing measures will be kept in place and participants are required to bring and wear a cloth face mask while donating. The Sheriff’s Department recommends eating well and drinking plenty of water prior to donating.

Donors must be at least 16 years of age and show a photo I.D. to donate. To schedule an appointment, donors can visit www.blood4life.org. Participants who are 16 must bring a parental consent form, which can be found at vitalant.org.

In order to meet the needs of the community, Vitalant must collect about 350 blood donations each week, according to a Sheriff’s Department press release. Vitalant invites everyone eligible to participate in this effort.

— Madison Hirneisen