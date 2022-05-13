Sheriff’s Office to host blood drive

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Vitalant to host a blood drive from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the sheriff’s headquarters, 4434 Calle Real, Santa Barbara.

Participants are asked to make an appointment to help with social distancing. To schedule an appointment, go to www.donors.vitalant.org, using the Blood Drive Code 1493. You may also register by phone at 805-542-8500.

Vitalant tests successful donations for COVID-19 antibodies to help find donors who could help COVID-19 patients by donating convalescent plasma.

There is a shortage of and a severe need for O type blood, and there is an urgent need for all other blood types, according to a news release.

Donors should bring a photo ID, eat well and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood. Donors must be 16 years old, and there is no upper age limit. Sixteen-year-olds must bring a signed Vitalant parental consent form found at www.vitalant.org.

Masks are required within the facility. One-way valve masks are prohibited. People are asked to bring their own cloth-based face covering in order to donate blood.

Vitalant is asking people who are not able to wear a face covering postpone donating blood until the masks aren’t required.

For more information, call 877-258-4825.

— Katherine Zehnder