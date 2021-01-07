Sheriff’s Office to host blood drive

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Vitalant and Earl Warren Showgrounds to host a blood drive at Earl’s Place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds later this month.

Appointments are requested to help maintain social distancing for the event, planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26. You can schedule one by going to www.blood4life.org using the sponsor code 1493. One can also register by phone at 805-542-8500.

Every week, Vitalant must collect about 350 blood donations at blood drives to meet the needs of the community. They invite all eligible individuals to join them in supporting this vital work. Additionally, Vitalant currently tests successful donations for COVID-19 antibodies to help find donors who could help COVID-19 patients by donating convalescent plasma. Learn more at www.vitalant.org/antibodytest.

Donors should bring a photo I.D, eat well and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood. Donors must be 16 years old and there is no upper age limit. Sixteen year olds must bring a signed Vitalant parental consent form found online at vitalant.org. For other eligibility questions, please call 877-258-4825.

To ensure everyone’s safety in these trying times, Vitalant requires all donors to wear a face covering while in our facility. One-way valve masks are prohibited. Please bring your own cloth-based face covering in order to donate blood.

“We understand that some individuals may not be able to wear a face covering. We ask that you postpone your donation until we no longer have this safety requirement,” a statement read.

— Gerry Fall