Sheriff’s Office, Vitalant plan blood drive

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Vitalant to host a blood drive from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 25 at the sheriff’s headquarters, 4434 Calle Real.

Appointments are requested to help maintain social distancing at the Santa Barbara site. They can be made by visiting www.blood4life.org, using the sponsor code 1493 or linking to sign up to donate or calling 805-542-8500.

Vitalant will thank donors with a $5 Amazon gift card redeemable via email. Additionally, Vitalant currently tests successful donations for COVID-19 antibodies to help find donors who can help COVID-19 patients by donating convalescent plasma.

To learn more, visit www.vitalant.org/antibodytest.

There is currently a shortage of and a severe need for O type blood, and there is an urgent need for all other blood types.

Donors should bring a photo ID, eat well and drink plenty of water before donating blood, according to a news release.

Donors must be 16 years old, and there is no upper age limit. Sixteen-year-olds must bring a signed Vitalant parental consent form found online at vitalant.org. For answers to eligibility questions, call 877-258-4825.

To ensure everyone’s safety, Vitalant requires all donors to bring and wear a cloth-based face covering. One-way valve masks are prohibited.

— Marilyn McMahon