Sheriff’s office welcomes 13 new employees

COURTESY PHOTO

Sheriff Bill Brown welcomes new employees during a welcoming ceremony for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed 13 recently hired employees.

The ceremony in the Board of Supervisors meeting room at the County Administration Building in Santa Barbara was attended by family, friends and colleagues.

During Thursday’s event at the Anapamu Street site, Sheriff Bill Brown introduced the newest Sheriff’s Office team members: Administrative Office Professional Eve Cardona, Administrative Office Professional Kimberly Corona Porras, Chief Administrative Officer Mark DiMaggio, Print Shop Supervisor Armando Guerra, Administrative Office Professional Vanessa Guzman, Utility Worker Kevin Hang, Communication Dispatcher Jenny Heinlein, Inmate Services Programs Manager Alice Perez, Computer Systems Specialist LeeAnn Scholl, Sheriff’s Service Technician Nicholas Shapiro, Administrative Office Professional Tina Tumbiolo, Administrative Office Professional Samantha Valenzuela and Sheriff’s Service Technician Tess Watson.

During the welcoming, Sheriff Brown shared the golden rule of good law enforcement and corrections. “After each and every encounter with a citizen, inmate, or co-worker, ask yourself, ‘If I was that person, would I honestly feel as though I had been treated fairly, courteously and professionally?’ If the answer is yes, you’re doing a good job. If the answer is no, reflect on what was missing, and make it right the next time.”

The new employees will be working at the sheriff’s office sites such as the county jails, communications center and administrative offices.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com