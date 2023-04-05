Sheriff’s office welcomes deputies

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sheriff Bill Brown stands on stage with deputies who joined the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office welcomed three new deputies and congratulated them upon their graduation from the Ventura County Criminal Justice Training Center’s Law Enforcement Academy, the Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Sheriff Bill Brown welcomed the new deputies, Shannon Carroll, Luis Lopez and Cole Schoenneman, on Friday.

The ceremony, which marks a beginning milestone in each deputy’s career, was shared with their close family members and included a badge-pinning ceremony where recruits have their badges pinned on their uniforms by their mothers, fathers and significant others.

This shared moment marks the culmination of more than six months of hard work by the recruits and unwavering support from the family members who stood by them.

Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, the new deputies, along with their classmates, graduated from the Ventura County Criminal Justice Training Center’s Law Enforcement Academy.

The class of 38 recruits completed more than six months of comprehensive California Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) instruction. Some of the academy instruction included community policing, report writing, laws of arrest, search and seizure, firearms, ethics, investigation procedures, patrol techniques, arrest and control, physical training, CPR/First Aid and emergency vehicle operations.

– Neil Hartstein