Sheriff’s office welcomes new deputies during ceremony

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sheriff Bill Brown, center, stands with newly sworn-in deputies.

A new sheriff’s deputy and seven new custody deputies have joined the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Bill Brown led them in a swearing-in ceremony Friday.

Joining the sheriff’s office are Sheriff’s Deputy Brent Farmer and Custody Deputies Javier Aguilera–Mendoza, Alexis Cervantes-Rodriguez, Jaemi Patacsil, Stephanie Rodriguez, Vanessa Stefono, Jonny Torres and Maleik Wright.

Friday’s ceremony included the deputies’ mothers, fathers and significant others pinning their badge on them.

The sheriff’s office noted the ceremony marks the culmination of over six months of hard work by the recruits and unwavering support from the family members who stood by them.

Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, the new custody deputies, along with their classmates, graduated from the Allan Hancock CORE Custody Deputy Academy. The class of nine recruits completed 243 hours of instruction.

Some of the instructions included emergency planning in a custody facility, report writing, ethics, investigation procedures, classification of inmates, contraband detection, arrest and control, physical training, and Direct Supervision training.

Custody Deputy Rodriguez earned Class Valedictorian and the Santa Maria Elks Lodge Leadership Award and, Custody Deputy Torres was presented the Ron Battles award from the Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

To learn more about careers in law enforcement, visit sbsheriff.org.

