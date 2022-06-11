Sheriff’s Office welcomes new deputies

COURTESY PHOTO

Sheriff Bill Brown meets with deputies joining the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office congratulated four academy graduates and one lateral just before the Allan Hancock College Basic Law Enforcement Academy graduation Thursday.

The class of 22 recruits completed a comprehensive, 862-hour California Peace Officer Standards and Training course, said Raquel Zick, the sheriff’s office public information officer.

Some of the instruction included community policing, report writing, laws of arrest, search and seizure, firearms, ethics, investigation procedures, patrol techniques, arrest and control, physical training, CPR/first aid and emergency vehicle operations.

Prior to the graduation ceremony, Sheriff Bill Brown led a swearing-in ceremony where he welcomed new deputies Dylan Darga, Kayla Saint-Fleur, Matthew Shotwell and Garrett Weinreich along with Heather van Hemert, who is joining the Sheriff’s Office as a lateral from the Santa Paula Police Department. In Santa Paula, she was a K9 handler and was featured on an episode of A&E’s “America’s Top Dog.”

The ceremony, which marks a beginning milestone in each deputies’ career, was shared with their close family members and included a badge pinning ceremony where recruits have their badges pinned on their uniforms by their mothers, fathers, and significant others.

Ms. Zick noted this shared moment marked the culmination of more than six months of hard work by the recruits and unwavering support from the family members who stood by them.

If you are interested in a career in law enforcement or know someone who is, visit www.sbsheriff.org.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com