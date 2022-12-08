Sheriff’s office welcomes three new deputies

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County Undersheriff Craig Bonner, second from right, stands with the three new deputies.

Sheriff Bill Brown recently welcomed three new deputies to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Brown led a swearing-in ceremony, where he welcomed new deputies Keaton Campbell, Abraham Delgadillo and Christopher Oros.

The ceremony was shared with the deputies’ close family members and significant others, who pinned the badges on the deputies. This moment marked the culmination of more than six months of hard work by the recruits and the support from their family members.

On Wednesday, the new deputies, along with their classmates graduated from the Allan Hancock College Basic Law Enforcement Academy. The class of 13 recruits completed a comprehensive California Peace Officer Standards and Training, 862-hour course of instruction. Some of the academy instruction included community policing, report writing, firearms, ethics, investigation procedures, patrol techniques, arrest and control, physical training, CPR/First Aid, emergency vehicle operations and laws of arrest, search and seizure.

During the Hancock ceremony, Deputy Oros was presented with the Physical Fitness Award by the Santa Maria Police Officers Association in recognition of the recruit who leads the class in physical fitness.

For more information about law enforcement careers, visit www.sbsheriff.org.

