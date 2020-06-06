County program supports Bucket Brigade

COURTESY PHOTO

Ernesto Solis, seen here giving Sheriff Bill Brown a trim, has been donating his skills as a licensed barber to provide haircuts in exchange for donations to the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Success Stories Curriculum program is finding creative ways to support the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bucket Brigade, which was formed following the 1/9 debris flow in Montecito, has been donating their time, energy and money toward assisting the community during crises. The group has supplied masks and face shields to first responders and frontline healthcare workers throughout the county, while also partnering with the Success Stories Curriculum program, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Inmates enrolled in the program have volunteered to help the Bucket Brigade by putting together face shields and cutting out fabric for face masks. The Bucket Brigade has been providing the materials, Ms. Zick said.

The Bucket Brigade issued a recent challenge to their followers to raise $75,000 to support the cause and purchase needed PPE supplies. Ernesto Solis, who is a participant in the Success Stories program, has been donating his skills as a licensed barber to provide haircuts in exchange for donations. Several Sheriff’s Office staff, including Sheriff Bill Brown, have participated in the fundraiser and have raised $325 thus far.