SHERMAN, Marjorie

Marjorie Sherman, age 101, died Feb 19th in Ventura, CA. She faced death the same way she faced life – head on, never complaining, always thinking of others and fearless. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Cedric Ira in 2007. She is survived by daughters, Virginia Turner-Scholl (Rich), Santa Barbara, CA, Gerri Ream, Simi, CA, grandchildren, Greg Turner (Brenda) Forney, TX, Richard Soucy (Lori) Simi, CA, Kathleen Magazino (Michael) Santa Barbara, CA, 4 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and her niece, Joan Arnold, Webster, NY. Marjorie was born in W. Webster, NY but lived most of her life in the West. She loved to travel, sew, read and knit. Her humor and wisdom will be missed by all.

No services are planned.