SHILLAM, Pauline Brooks

Longtime educator and Santa Barbara resident, Pauline Brooks Shillam, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 15, 2021. Born in 1932 to Hilary and Violet Shillam, she was raised in Pasadena and Redondo Beach. She attended Santa Barbara College on the Riviera campus as an elementary education major. She taught at Franklin School and later was asked to join the faculty of Cleveland Elementary School when it first opened. She remained there until her retirement. She taught for 39 years and loved her profession. She respected and nurtured all her students. Her quiet demeanor and humor created an environment of mutual admiration. She enjoyed seeing her former students wherever she went and would ask about their families.

Her love of learning continued throughout her life. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional honor society of key women educators. There is a rose garden in her memory on the Cleveland campus.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Dennis Shillam and his wife Majorie. She is survived by nieces Wendy Wyman, Pam Shillam, Joyce Duich and Laura Shillam.

Donations in her memory may be made to Meals on Wheels, the Music Academy of the West, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden or the charity of your choice.

Private family services will be held at a later date.