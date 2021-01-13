Ship-shape

Boat maintenance is underway in boatyards

Edward Hess-Ray works in the engine room of a large boat, continuing a job he has been working on for eight months at Harbor MarineWorks, 122 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara.

Harbor MarineWorks employees are busy as they repair boats, out of commission for the winter, for warmer seasons. The boatyard, at 122 Harbor Way in Santa Barbara, is the only haul-out service in Santa Barbara County.

Some projects are small tune-ups, but Edward Hess-Ray was working on an extensive job Tuesday. He was in the engine room of a large vessel that he’s been fixing for eight months. The project involved him removing two large engines, replacing one part and reinstalling everything

Other workers were polishing the boats and cleaning every crevice while standing atop scaffolding.

Erick Parsons, owner of Santa Barbara Marine Services, works in the living quarters of a boat.

While in the boatyard, ships can get a nice polish and a detail clean.

Erick Parsons, owner of Santa Barbara Marine Services, works throughout the county’s coast. He specializes in engine repairs and often works with Harbor MarineWorks.

Because of his attention to detail, he occasionally travels to other countries to repair engines.

There are more than 1,100 slips in Santa Barbara’s harbor, and most are filled year-round thanks to Santa Barbara’s mild winters.

But the Santa Barbara Waterfront Department still has a few tips for boat owners during the winter. The Waterfront Department must have updated emergency contacts in case a problem occurs.

Owners should monitor the weather and check on their boats before each storm or send someone trustworthy to ensure it’s safe.

It’s a great time to check the dock for wear and tear as well as take any kayaks or other items home to store in the garage.

Hatches, ports and windows should be water tight, and all sails and equipment should be secure. Owners can also check the bilge pump to ensure it is working properly.

A dehumidifier can help absorb excess moisture and when weather is nice, owners are encouraged to open the boat to let air circulate.

And if anything looks worrisome, the boatyard has qualified repair specialists.

