SHOOK, Floyd Maurice, Jr. “Maurie”

November 29, 1925 to August 5, 2021

If there is one thing that could be said about “Maurie,” it is that he loved to fly. When he was growing up in San Gabriel, California he built model airplanes. After the Korean War he used his GI Bill to learn to fly and then spent his entire adult life flying single engine planes. When eventually he became too old to fly, he spent his retirement RV-traveling the Western United States with his wife of 75 years, Charline. During their travels, whether by small plane or RV, Maurie always had a camera with him. He was an early student of photography at Brooks Institute and he always had a “dark room.”

Born on November 29, 1925, in Mt. Calm, Texas, his family moved to California shortly thereafter. Upon graduation from Alhambra High School Maurie entered the Navy on November 26, 1943. He was honorably discharged on May 28, 1946, married his high school sweetheart, Charline Allen on June 15, 1946, and enlisted in the Air Force Reserves. Maurie was called to duty on August 10, 1950, where he proudly served in Korea in the 452nd Bomb Wing until he was discharged on September 13, 1951.

After the Korean Conflict and a move to Santa Barbara, Maurie worked at his family business, Shook’s Van & Storage Co. (Mayflower), first as manager and eventually as owner until his retirement. He was a Master Mason, Magnolia Masonic Lodge, a member of the Quiet Birdman, he served in the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Areo Squadron for 38 years and was Captain in 1976. In addition, he enjoyed many years as a pilot for Aero Medicos, a member of the Goleta Lions Club and a member of the Elk’s, Lodge #613.

Preceding Maurie in death are his parents, Floyd Maurice Shook, Sr., Lillian (Johnson) Shook and his sister Nora Lee (Shook) Crezee. Maurie is survived by his wife of 75 years, Charline (Allen) Shook, his daughters Wendy Edmunds and Terri Paige (Chuck), his grandchildren Tara Penke (Jaime), Ashley Eberz (Sean), Nick Paige (Jessica), Brittany Murphy (Brian) in addition to 9 great-grandchildren. A life well-lived and loved, he will remain in our hearts forever.